5 U-20 players who are valued more than Cristiano Ronaldo was at the same age

When Cristiano Ronaldo signed for Manchester United at the start of the 2003/04 season, his fee of £12.24m (€13.58m) made him the most expensive teenager in English football history.

He’d go on to make a name for himself and then took the mantle of the world’s most expensive player when signing for Real Madrid.

However, there are some teenagers (and those barely out of their teens) whose value dwarfs the Portuguese’s at the same age.

Let’s take a look at who they are…

Kylian Mbappe – 19 – Value €186.5m

If anyone is going to take Ronaldo and Lionel Messi’s mantle as the best player in the world, it will be Kylian Mbappe.

At just 19, the French star is already a World Cup winner with a goal in the final, and he has all of the attributes to rule the game for years to come.

He’s even eclipsed Neymar at his club side, PSG, and that’s no mean feat.

Pace, power, an eye for goal… the youngster has it all. Is it any wonder that his astronomical value is pushing up towards the €200m barrier.

Worth every penny.

Marcus Rashford – 20 – Value €97.5m

One could argue that Marcus Rashford isn’t playing his best football at present, but that’s as much to do with the way Jose Mourinho wants to play as anything else.

Just look at the difference in the Manchester United striker when he pulls on an England shirt.

A player who was destined to go right to the top, this unassuming local lad has made an impact in every competition he’s debuted in.

Playing a similar role to Ronaldo when at United, Rashford doesn’t have the ‘bells and whistles’ to his game like the Portuguese, but he’s no less effective when in the mood.

The type of player to get bums off of seats when in possession, and that’s a rare quality.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 19 – €72.8m

A player that genuinely has it all.

Like a thoroughbred racehorse, Alexander-Arnold glides through games with ease, and from what we’ve seen from the Liverpool defender already in his career, the title of the world’s most valuable full-back is deserved.

Reds supporters know their football and can be hard to please, but the fact that Alexander-Arnold has won the club’s Young Player of the Year award for the last two seasons show that he’s rightly appreciated.

Now a fully paid-up member of the England senior side, there’s no telling how far this young man could go in the game.

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 19 – €67.5m

Still three months away from his 20th birthday, Donnarumma has been a mainstay at AC Milan and the Italian national team for a while now.

An imposing figure at 6 feet and 5 inches tall, the youngster has the luxury of the fearlessness of youth.

How else do you explain the incredibly consistent and high level of performance on the biggest stages over the last few seasons.

Received some bad press not so long ago, but that was more to do with his agent’s greed than the player seeking a move away from his beloved Milan.

His value is conservative when you consider he’ll likely go on for a lot longer than the others in this list.

Federico Chiesa – 20 – €63m

Born in Genoa, Chiesa is a star of the current Fiorentina side and the Italian national team. Normally deployed as a winger, he can also play as a main striker or an attacking midfielder.

His versatility is one of his playing strengths, along with his tenacity, will to win, and high level of quality output.

Chiesa rarely has a bad game. He’s that good. The cheapest in terms of value on this particular list, but surely destined to be worth much, much more in the future.

Don’t be surprised if he pops up in the Premier League before long.