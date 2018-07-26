Dragonmania: Wacky wrestling solutions for Ben Davis

FOX Sports Asia gets SPW double champion, The Eurasian Dragon to get wacky creative and share how wrestling can solve the ongoing Benjamin Davis saga.

The ongoing saga between Fulham FC new signee Ben Davis and the Ministry of Defence of Singapore (MINDEF) has swept the region, with polarising opinions regarding the talented Singaporean youngster’s future.

Personally, I am a firm believer that pro wrestling advocates *ahem* peaceful *ahem* measures. Thus, I have turned to my beloved profession to lend a hand in sorting out a resolution between MINDEF, Fulham and the Davis family.

Truth Bomb

Hungry for a gripping story? Allow Ben Davis himself to speak on the microphone, addressing a live audience – but unfiltered.

By providing him a consequence-free platform to air his grievances, this might propel Davis into a larger-than-life spotlight through his own words.

The Pro: He might openly address the pros and cons of the situation in an eloquent manner.

The Con: Davis may go into a full-blown rant and embarrassed all the parties involved.

Contract Signing

The contract signing is usually the hallmark of a build-up leading to a big battle. But perhaps by now, a resolution has been formed.

So, the most entertaining way to commemorate the occasion would be a live contract signing between a representative from MINDEF, Fulham and Davis himself.

The Pro: All parties are happy with an agreement that benefits everyone.

The Con: In true wrestling fashion, a big brawl erupts mid-signing! Or worse, Ben Davis turns villain in a plot twist by ripping up his Fulham contract.

Money in the Bank: National Service (NS) Edition

The Money in the Bank briefcase is a popular plot device utilised by the WWE.

In essence, it is a briefcase won via a ladder match, in which the current holder can ‘cash in’ a title shot against any WWE Champion. Now, it may lend a hand in solving the Ben Davis issue.

Perhaps Davis is allowed to go play for Fulham, and the number of years he spends there gets added to his NS deferment window. He can be presented with a NS in the Bank briefcase, where he can cash in serving NS any time during his extended deferment time period.

The Pro: Ben Davis cashes in respectfully like veteran wrestler Rob Van Dam and sets a stipulated time and date to proceed with serving NS.

The Con: Ben Davis turns bad guy by cashing in on NS in the middle of the night by speedboating into Pulau Tekong, disturbing his new platoon mates’ much needed rest time.

Ladder Match for Ben Davis

An amazing dream fight that could occur only once in a lifetime.

Ben Davis’ outspoken father, Harvey will do battle against a MINDEF representative in a ladder match where the Fulham player is locked in a shark cage suspended in mid-air.

The only way to win is for either Davis senior or the MINDEF personnel to climb the ladder and unlock the cage – winner gets to have final say over the 17-year-old’s future!

Throw in Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic as the guest referee, and this will be one for the ages.

Editorial Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The facts and opinions appearing in this article do not necessarily reflect the views or official policies of Fox Network Group Singapore Pte. Ltd. or any entity that directly or indirectly controls, is controlled by or is under common control of Twenty First Century Fox Inc. (collectively, “FNG”). FNG makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, correctness, suitability, or validity of any information or opinions within this article. FNG will not be liable for any errors or omissions in this information or opinions or for any losses, injuries, or damages arising from its publication.