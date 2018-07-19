Dragonmania: 5 most extreme Singapore wrestling showdowns

Following WWE’s Extreme Rules, FOX Sports Asia gets SPW double champion, The Eurasian Dragon to profile the five most ‘hardcore’ matches involving Singaporean wrestlers.

‘Extreme’, in a pro wrestling context, usually refers to matches that are more violent than normal.

Aficionados may point to ’90s promotion Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW) as the spark of the hardcore revolution, while some argue that the style came to prominence in the WWF’s Attitude Era. However, an online search will reveal many bloody pro wrestling matches in the classic North American and Japanese territories.

Likewise, Singapore Pro Wrestling (SPW) combatants have not shied from taking things to the extreme, when need be. Here are five such instances…

Eurasian Dragon VS GM Carl Hella, Sayn RH & Thaibarian

SPW Breakthrough, 2014

After a longstanding feud with SPW General Manager Carl Hella, this was supposed to be a one-on-one ending to our feud.

However, the GM turned it into an impromptu Handicap Match, roping in the services of Sayn RH and Thaibarian. Despite contesting valiantly, Sayn and Thaibarian managed to overwhelm me with a golf club and bicycle chain.

Then in an unprecedented move, the GM protected me from suffocation, but only to outsmart me with a roll-up pin. This rivalry was far from over…

The Statement VS Tim Kade

First and only ladder match in SPW history

SPW Hardcore Island, 2015

Ladder matches never fail to capture the imaginations of fans, and the only time it occurred in Singapore was no different.

Tim Kade and The Statement clashed once prior to this bout, with The Statement successfully edging out the Australian in his hometown in Queensland. This time round, it was Kade who came to Singapore, suspending his PROWL Hulk Championship above the ring.

Although the match was extremely exciting, I could not watch helplessly as my then-rival Statement almost cheated his way to victory, so I taped his legs to the ladder, causing him to lose the match. 😢

The Butcherman VS Neil (India) VS David (Nepal)

Three-way Match

Ring Wrestling, 2017

All three young men in this contest were considered upstarts destined to rule the roost in their respective country for years to come.

However, when Butcherman felt he was losing, he resorted to crazy! The Singaporean abused the three-way no-disqualification rule by introducing a table at the end!

Unfortunately, Butcherman got power-bombed against the table resulting in defeat to the former state bodybuilding champion, Neil.

Luqman Adam VS Greg Glorious

Ang Pao on a Pole Match

SPW Prove 3: Endangered, 2015

During the Chinese New Year period, then-SPW wrestler Greg Glorious attempted to hire Luqman Adam to become his crew via a red packet bribe.

The former Malaysia Pro Wrestling Champion was astounded when his scheme backfired as he found himself facing Luqman in the company’s first-and-only Ang Pao on a Pole match.

Although both men now walk different paths, the Ang Pao on the Pole match was an extremely absurd idea that came across a lot better than most would have expected!

Eurasian Dragon VS GM Carl Hella

Office Hardcore Match

SPW Hardcore Island, 2015

When GM Carl Hella and myself brought the curtain down on our longstanding rivalry, it was perhaps the most relatable match in SPW history.

Fans lived vicariously through this bout, their real-life frustrations assuaged as I continuously punished my meddlesome employer.

Notice boards, plastic pails, pencil sharpeners, exploding keyboards and photo frames were destroyed in the fallout, while my now-famous durian assault makes this one of the most uniquely extreme Southeast Asian wrestling bouts of all time!

