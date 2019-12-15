5 greatest Cristiano Ronaldo moments of this decade

Cristiano Ronaldo may have fallen short of the Ballon d’Or 2019 crown, finishing third behind Lionel Messi and Virgil van Dijk, but he remains one of the greatest players to have touched the ball this decade. As 2020 rolls in, we take a look back at the Portuguese superstar’s best moments that will remain etched in history.

#5 Four Ballon d’Or wins

One of the many things that stand out about Cristiano Ronaldo is his multiple Ballon d’Or victories. CR7 has a total of five such awards to his name, four of which came between 2010-2019.

After winning his first Ballon d’Or in 2008 with Manchester United, Ronaldo continued the good work while at Real Madrid, lifting the famed trophy in 2014, 2014, 2016 and 2017.

Knowing the determination and grit this man possesses, it would be naive to rule him out of the running for the 2020 Ballon d’Or crown already.

#4 “That” overhead kick

This man never ceases to amaze us. Just when it looked like perhaps Ronaldo was slowing down and was maybe not quite at the level he once was, he produced a moment of magic.

It came in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) back in 2018, when Madrid needed to win against a dogged Juventus side in order to make it to the last four.

As usual, Ronaldo stepped up and produced a masterclass over two legs that ended in the sweetest way possible. During the first leg in Turin, Juve won 3-0 thanks to an absolute worldie from the 34-year-old that left even Zinedine Zidane gasping for breath.

Ronaldo somehow managed to get high up in the air and turn his body around to bicycle kick the ball past Gianluigi Buffon, and look good while doing it. This remains one of the most iconic moments of the decade and would be a precursor of future happenings.

#3 His shock move to Juventus

And that goal brings us to this. Who would have thought it? In the summer of 2018, Ronaldo shocked the world by announcing he was going to join Juventus on a permanent basis, leaving Real Madrid after almost ten years of service.

But it was the overhead goal against the Italian giants that reportedly made the superstar forward realise this was the best club for him. The Juve fans applauded the goal, and the players were in awe of him after the finish, and it was this combination, along with the money involved, that eventually led to this transfer happening.

After a stellar first season in Turin, the race is now on for Ronaldo to help Juventus become European Champions once again.

#2 Four UCL victories with Real Madrid

If you ask modern day footballers playing in Europe what their ultimate dream is, chances are they would say laying their hands on the UCL trophy once in their career. This man has done it five times. Let that sink in.

After winning the continental competition with Manchester United in 2008, Ronaldo became the catalyst for a period of European dominance for Real Madrid, leading Los Blancos to win the trophy four times in five years.

Ronaldo left Madrid with great memories, and most importantly, UCL winners medals in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Just wow.

#1 Leading Portugal to Euro 2016 glory

If you asked Ronaldo before 2016 what his one regret was, chances are it would have something to do with the success of his national team, Portugal. All that changed come the summer of 2016.

Portugal were heavy underdogs who somehow managed to scrape into the finals of Euro 2016 against a dominant French side, but backed by the experience of an injured Ronaldo, fought right till the end.

Portugal’s favourite son and captain was forced off injured in the 25th minute, and doom and gloom set in for the Portuguese fans, but their side were cheered on into extra time by none other than CR7 from the sidelines.

It worked wonders as Eder smashed a long range strike into the back of the net in extra time and Portugal had achieved the impossible. Ronaldo was emotional, but a happy man, and lifted the Euro Cup with tremendous glee soon after.