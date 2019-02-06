5 early nominees for the 2019 Ballon d’Or

Ballon d’Or is still almost a year away but the talk of the next edition of the ceremony begins the moment the present one ends. In 2018, the duopoly of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ended when Luka Modric won the award.

However, it is unlikely that the Croat will win the award again as here are the early favourites for the trophy…

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo

Be it at Real Madrid or any other club, Cristiano Ronaldo shall always be there on this list – he is always there in the running. His chances, however, are a little less given that he hasn’t really got off to a superhuman start.

Nevertheless, he usually goes into a beast mode in the second half of the season and that always puts him under consideration.

#4 Karim Benzema

Normally, Karim Benzema’s name being here would have been treated as a joke as the Real Madrid number 9 hasn’t entirely been a consistent figure. However, since the beginning of 2019, we have seen an unleashed version of Benzema.

The fact that he has scored 6 goals in his last four games while also being the chief architect of Madrid’s attack speaks volumes about his form now.

#3 Mohamed Salah

Ever since moving to Liverpool from Roma, Mohamed Salah has been a different player altogether. He has 16 goals and 7 assists from 25 Premier League games this season and is well on his way as one of the favourites to win the Ballon d’Or award.

Should Liverpool win a major title this year, the former Chelsea star has a good chance of being in the running.

#2 Kylian Mbappe

The Frenchman might only be just 20 years of age but he plays like a person who has been playing football for all his life. The former Monaco star has 18 goals and 6 assists from 16 Ligue 1 games.

Should PSG win the Champions League, there is a very decent chance that Mbappe does better than his 5th place finish in 2018.

#1 Lionel Messi

Who else but Lionel Messi? On current form – and ability wise – the Argentine is the best player in the world right now. In his 20 league games so far this season, he has 21 goals and an incredible 10 assists.

On top of that, he has 6 goals from four Champions League games and there is no way that this world-class phenomenon won’t be up in the running for the next Ballon d’Or.