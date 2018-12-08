Former Johor Darul Ta’zim player Harry Novillo completes move to Montreal Impact

Harry Novillo has completed a transfer to Major League Soccer club Montreal Impact as revealed in his social media account.

The Martiniquais football player has been with various clubs in his career, playing with Ligue 1 outfit Lyon to start his career.

He would then go on and play with teams like Melbourne City. His last stint before moving to Montreal was with Malaysian club Johor Darul Ta’zim.

The 26-year-old thanked the MLS club for trusting him and his talents as he undergoes a new challenge.

He will look to help Montreal Impact as they had a subpar 2018, finishing 15th overall and failing to qualify for the playoffs.

Photo courtesy of Johor Southern Tigers