Former Barcelona star David Villa to leave New York City FC in MLS

Spanish star David Villa recently announced that he will be leaving Major League Soccer team New York City FC.

Both the MLS club and the Spaniard tweeted about the matter, with the New York franchise giving one of their most high-profile players a heart warming message.

A legacy that will endure… 🗽 #VillaForever David Villa Departs New York City Football Club READ ➡️ https://t.co/4EFNeU1947 pic.twitter.com/bdA2CzYaFm — New York City FC (@NYCFC) November 28, 2018

In return, the forward retweeted and replied to New York City FC by saying how much it was an honour to play for the team.

It was an honor to wear the #NYCFC jersey each game. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. https://t.co/oG13pM1Kyt — David Villa (@Guaje7Villa) November 28, 2018

Moving to New York in 2014, he would eventually play 124 matches and score 80 goals. Villa scored 14 goals in 23 MLS appearances in 2018. At 36 years old, “El Guaje” has played for big La Liga teams like Atletico Madrid and FC Barcelona.

For his national team, he has also represented Spain 98 times and scored 59 goals. He was part of the team that won the European Championship in 2008 and the FIFA World Cup in 2010.

As of this writing, there is no update yet on where he will play next.