Wayne Rooney is the superhero that the DC Universe deserves

On July 10, 2018, Wayne Rooney completed a mid-season move to Major League Soccer’s DC United from his boyhood club Everton.

David Beckham: “I think D.C. is the right club for him [Wayne Rooney].” pic.twitter.com/SpwKqqNfaf — Major League Soccer (@MLS) June 28, 2018

And right from his debut four days after the transfer up until scoring a brace in the win against Montreal Impact the other day, the former Manchester United superstar has provided a much-needed radiance that seems to be rubbing off on the entire team.

This season is already poised to be a fruitful one for the talented English veteran, despite the team having suffered a poor start. And if he can continue to inspire the capital-based club to further increase their positive run of results, a playoff berth could be looming on the horizon.

Let’s look at three of the most inspiring moments – particularly goals – that “Wazza” has already provided for the DC United faithful to witness and enjoy, as his footballing journey in the United States seems to be unfolding in the best possible way.

First goal in MLS (July 28, 2018; DC United vs Colorado Rapids)

Rooney opened his scoring account for his new American club with a well-struck shot at an angle that nutmegged his former Red Devils teammate and goalkeeper Tim Howard.

And despite leaving the pitch earlier than expected due to a broken nose suffered off a clash of heads, Rooney, at his finest, was on display while it lasted.

The Play (August 12, 2018; DC United vs Orlando City SC)

DC United were level with Orlando two-all with the game on the line. A corner kick for his team was unsuccessful and the opposition were off for the counter-attack.

But Rooney mustered all that was in his tank to chase the runner, intercept the ball and provide an incredible assist for teammate Luciano Acosta for the winning header.

Rooney just showcased his Manchester United DNA. It’s the Fergie Time, and it ain’t over until it’s over! It was pure tenacity for all to see.

The Brace (September 30, 2018; DC United vs Montreal Impact)

Most recently, Rooney scored twice in the 5-0 rout of Montreal Impact to keep his club’s MLS Playoff hopes alive.

Wayne Rooney and D.C. United control their own destiny in the MLS Cup playoffs race after rolling to a 5-0 win over Montreal. pic.twitter.com/oqlNeRLX5k — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) September 30, 2018

The result puts them in a much better position to qualify for the post-season, which was something that was far from happening before he arrived.

Now it’s all in the hands of The Black-and-Reds if they can continue on and march towards the greater pursuit for domestic glory.

But whatever the outcome, it’s already a fact that Wazza has made a positive impact at the club, as Washington DC – DC United in particular – turns Wayne’s World!

