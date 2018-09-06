Beckham reveals MLS team, gets roasted

David Beckham has finally seen a dream of his materialise, only for the internet to hate on his creation.

The football legend purchased a Major League Soccer expansion team in 2014 with the hope of playing their first season in 2016. After several delays, this has been pushed back to 2020, but the team name and crest were revealed on Wednesday.

Enter: Club Internacional De Fútbol Miami.

Four years ago, we dreamt of a soccer club.

Today, we’re proud to announce the official crest of that club.

Join us on a journey that has only just begun.

THIS IS US. THIS IS MIAMI.#InterMiamiCF #ThisIsMiami #MLS pic.twitter.com/uw8QOA2lfG — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) September 5, 2018

We like the colour scheme and the crest, but unfortunately the name, which is a bit of mouthful, was not received well by some fans.

I hate David Beckham’s bastardised Hispano-Italian choice for a club name: “Inter Miami CF.” Should definitely have been something more traditional, rooted in British football heritage. So, *POLL*: What would you have preferred? — Matt Scott (@Matt5cott) September 5, 2018

Imagine spending years trying to establish a football club, only to then call it 'Inter Miami'. Bin. — 1886 (@1886_blog) September 5, 2018

Inter Miami CF …possibly the worst club name I’ve heard- Sounds like a joke you’d make in year 9 at school — Scott Mills (@ScottyMillsy93) September 5, 2018

This is truly terrible. Awful. Logo fine but the name – how can you seriously propose this? Club Internacional de Futbol Miami…Inter Miami CF…?!…so so bad. Surely you’ll need to rebrand in the coming months ahead of the season – can’t seriously launch a team this laughable! — Oscar Hills (@Oscar8192) September 5, 2018

David Beckham has gone full five-a-side and named his football club Inter Miami CF! 😳 Other names on the shortlist included: Murder On Zidane's Floor

The Neville wears Prada

The Vaz Te after tomorrow pic.twitter.com/vvbAS4s3zk — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) September 5, 2018

Let's have some fun with the CF in Inter Miami CF:

Inter Miami Cattle Farmers

Inter Miami Canned Food

Inter Miami Cod Fishermen

Inter Miami Crow's Feet

Inter Miami Can't Football

What else ya got, Twitter fam? — The Mane Land (@TheManeLand) September 5, 2018

Inter Miami CF is probably the worst football club name of all time. — Sam (@GenuineCovfefe) September 5, 2018

For Beckham’s sake, let’s hope Inter Miami silence critics with good results on the pitch.