Beckham reveals MLS team, gets roasted

David Beckham has finally seen a dream of his materialise, only for the internet to hate on his creation.

The football legend purchased a Major League Soccer expansion team in 2014 with the hope of playing their first season in 2016. After several delays, this has been pushed back to 2020, but the team name and crest were revealed on Wednesday.

Enter: Club Internacional De Fútbol Miami.

We like the colour scheme and the crest, but unfortunately the name, which is a bit of mouthful, was not received well by some fans.

For Beckham’s sake, let’s hope Inter Miami silence critics with good results on the pitch.

