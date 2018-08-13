Rooney makes tackle, sets up goal in thrilling MLS finale

Wayne Rooney produced a brilliant individual effort to help DC United seal a last-gasp 3-2 win over Orlando City.

If you thought Rooney moved to MLS just to coast to retirement and take it easy – think again. The former Manchester United star proved he’s just as hungry and committed as ever with his performance on Sunday night.

With the score locked at 2-2 and Orlando City’s Will Johnson steaming towards an empty DC United net in the final minute of stoppage time after breaking free of the defence, Rooney ran him down and made a tackle that saved a certain goal.

Not content with his goal-saving heroics, Rooney then delivered a perfect long cross from almost at the halfway line which allowed Luciano Acosta to connect with a header and score the match-winning goal.

Seriously, just watch this:

Rooney basically recreated this effort from Nike’s 2010 World Cup commercial.

I knew I had seen that Wayne Rooney tackle before. The 2010 Nike World Cup commercial basically predicts the future pic.twitter.com/Dho7hahPG7 — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) August 13, 2018

Take a bow, sir!