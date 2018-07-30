Ibrahimovic scores first MLS hat-trick for LA Galaxy

You can’t keep a good man down. Zlatan Ibrahimovic proved he’s still a goal-scoring machine by netting three goals in LA Galaxy’s 4-3 win over Orlando City on Sunday.

The former Sweden striker scored all three goals in the space of 24 second-half minutes as he picked up his first hat-trick in Major League Soccer.

Twice he helped his side come from behind and level the scores, before his third goal handed them the 4-3 victory.

The 36-year-old could not resist ripping off his shirt and going on a run after completing the hat-trick.

.@Ibra_official's first ever MLS hat trick? You knew the shirt was coming off. pic.twitter.com/8rn1MjTNC3 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) 30 July 2018

He also had a hand in the Galaxy’s first goal, providing the assist for Giovani dos Santos to open their account.

Ibrahimovic now has 15 goals in 17 appearances for his new team.