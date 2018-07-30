Rooney breaks nose in DC United win

New DC United signing Wayne Rooney scored a goal and broke his nose as the Major League Soccer franchise chalked up a victory on Sunday.

The former Manchester United stalwart recorded his first goal in the MLS when he nutmegged former United teammate Tim Howard to open the scoring against the Colorado Rapids.

An own goal in the dying embers of the game gave DC United a 2-1 lead, after which Rooney broke his nose while defending in injury time.

Rooney tweeted that he required five stitches to fix the bloody mess.

DC united coach Ben Olsen was delighted with the strikers form.

“I don’t think it’s the first time he’s bled in a game. He is a tough guy and I think that he will shake it off,” he said.

“He has been fantastic in every aspect, in every way that we want him to be with this group – with his leadership and goal-scoring ability. Hopefully, it can continue to get better.”