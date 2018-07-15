Rooney: Everton were happy for me to leave

Wayne Rooney claims not to understand why he didn’t feature in new Everton manager Marco Silva’s plans for the upcoming season.

England’s all-time leading goalscorer made the switch to Major League Soccer last month when he joined DC United on a three-and-a-half-year deal, after just one season at Goodison Park.

Rooney decided to return to his boyhood club in 2017 having spent the previous 13 years at Manchester United, where he won every trophy available.

But after finishing top scorer under former Toffees boss Sam Allardyce with 10 goals in 35 Premier League appearances, the 32-year-old was informed that he’d be allowed to leave amid reported interest from the United States.

Rooney made his MLS debut on Saturday as a substitute in the 3-1 win against Vancouver Whitecaps at Audi Field.

“For whatever reason, I still don’t know,” Rooney told ESPN. “I felt I was doing OK. I was top goal-scorer playing most of the season from midfield, so…

“Everton made it clear towards the end of the season that they’d be happy for me to leave. But that’s football. That gave me a decision to make, and I made this decision.”