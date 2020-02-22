LA Galaxy boss opens up rumours linking Lionel Messi with MLS move

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi has been linked with moves away from Barcelona recently with the likes of Manchester City and MLS sides Inter Miami and Los Angeles Galaxy believed to be interested in his signature.

Rumours of Messi’s exit gained pace after the Argentine publicly called out Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal for his comments about how players played a role in the sacking of former manager Ernesto Valverde. While the City links were understandable, he was also rumoured to be on the wishlist of Inter Miami and LA Galaxy.

However, LA Galaxy manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto has now opened up on the rumours claiming that the MLS side are interested in getting Messi on board. He said that the rumours don’t have any truth in them and while everyone would love to have the Barcelona star in their team, his side haven’t made any approach, he claimed.

“Nothing. There is nothing to tell,” the Argentine coach said when quizzed about possible interest in Messi as per Spanish publication AS. “Obviously [every team would like to have Messi] and the fact of having a certain relationship with him also brings about the possibility but there has been no approach recently.”