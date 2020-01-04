Reports: David Beckham set to appoint son of former Premier League manager as Inter Miami assistant coach

David Beckham is set to appoint the son of former Stoke City manager Tony Pulis as the assistant coach of his club. The former Manchester United midfielder owns a franchise in the Major League Soccer (MLS) with the name of Inter Miami.

As per the Telegraph, Beckham is set to appoint Anthony Pulis—who is the son of famous manager Tony Pulis—as the assistant coach of his club ahead of the next campaign. The 61-year-old last managed Middlesbrough in the Championship—England’s second division of football—and left the job in 2019.

However, his son who is 35-year-old is now set to land his first job in the MLS after having substantial experience of managing in the US. Anthony has a lot of admirers in the US after doing an amazing job with the United Soccer League club Saint Louis FC in the recent past.

It is believed that Inter and Saint Louis have agreed on the compensation for the departure of Pulis on Friday which would now pave the way for him to join the Miami-based club in the near future. The former Real Madrid midfielder is quite keen to run his club smoothly with the best managerial staff available.

This will be the first season of Inter Miami in the MLS and therefore, it will be interesting to see what kind of results Anthony will be able to produce for the new fan-base.