Zlatan Ibrahimovic confirms LA Galaxy exit with sly dig at MLS fans

Theatrics have been a part and parcel of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s career ever since he started playing football. On Thursday, the Swedish legend used it once again to good effect, as he bid farewell to LA Galaxy and his Major League Soccer (MLS) career, ahead of a rumoured move back to Europe.

Zlatan, who scored 31 goals in 31 appearances for LA Galaxy, announced his exit from the MLS via his Instagram account on 14th November, as he wrote:

“I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans – you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues…Now go back to watch baseball.”

Never change, Zlatan. And we are sure you wouldn’t.

At the same time, Daily Mail has reported that the former Manchester United, Barcelona, PSG, AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus striker is showing “no signs” of his career coming to an end just yet, as he is apparently ready to listen to offers from European clubs.

The English news agency further claims that the 38-year-old is poised to join Serie A side Bologna, as various sources have suggested that the striker “has favoured” a move to the northern Italian club, despite interest from Napoli, AC Milan and Manchester United.