Wayne Rooney exposes MLS, demands pay hike for American players

Wayne Rooney may have moved on from Major League Soccer (MLS) after a brief stint at DC United, but he isn’t ready to give up discussing his tenure there just yet.

Rooney hit out at the MLS for not paying enough to its American players, highlighting that the amount of revenue generated does not correlate with the pay to some talented players.

“The salary for a lot of players [is an issue here],” he said to The Athletic .

“I think, for the revenue the league is bringing in, the salary is not high enough for in particular the young American players.

“I feel that they’re negotiating against other American players, they’re not negotiating against what foreign players make, I don’t think that’s right for them.

“They deserve more, they’re working the same as we’re working, they’re training as much as we’re training, and I just feel that sometimes they get took advantage of.”

Rooney also lamented the nature of the draft system in MLS.

“Players also get tied up,” he went on.

“I think players should be allowed to move from club to club [more freely] – a bit more like it is in Europe, where if one club wants to sign a player, you have to pay money, pay more on the salary.

“I feel here players can get moved on too easily, they can have a family, come home from training one day and they get told they’re moving to the west coast, the east coast.

“For a family it’s really difficult to just up and leave like that without any real notice. Free agency is absolutely a big one for players over here.”