WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic aims obscene gesture towards LAFC fan after derby loss

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s LA Galaxy suffered a 5-3 defeat against Carlos Vela’s LAFC in the El Trafico derby of the Major League Soccer (MLS) on Friday.

Despite the defeat, it was Zlatan who made most of the headlines yet again, albeit with an act that can be termed “neither classy nor satisfying”, as described by the Los Angeles Times.

So what did he do?

As he was leaving the LAFC pitch, Zlatan aimed an obscene gesture to the opposing LAFC fans who were heckling him, by grabbing his crotch.

Watch the video below:

Zlatan has a last goodbye for a heckling LAFC fan, the Marshawn Lynch memorial crotch grab pic.twitter.com/2Z1Y2aSbsw — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) October 25, 2019

Just Zlatan things, as fans seem to put it, but let’s be honest and admit to ourselves that it could have been avoided.

After the game, he was also asked about his future plans.

Upon asked where he’ll be playing next, the former Manchester United, Paris Saint Germain (PSG), Barcelona and AC Milan star said that it is “too early to speak” about it. while also hinting that he could return for another season with LA Galaxy.

“I have another two months [on my contract],” he said, before concluding:

“We’ll see what happens…[If I stay], then MLS is good, because the whole world will watch it. If I don’t stay, nobody will remember what MLS is.”

Quotes via ESPN.