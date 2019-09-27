Zlatan Ibrahimovic participates in ‘Matrix Challenge’; calls out Paul Pogba, Novak Djokovic, and Khabib Nurmagomedov

Ex-Manchester United star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic is currently enjoying life in the USA, where he plays for LA Galaxy in the Major League Soccer. The Swede has become an icon both on and off the field, and is constantly in the news for doing something remarkable. He has now done the ‘Matrix Challenge’ and called out several other sportspersons!

LA Galaxy star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has taken part in the Matrix Challenge, a social media trend in which people try and recreate a particular pose form the hit Hollywood move, the Matrix. The Swede posted a video of him attempting the challenge with a ball while also calling out his former Manchester United teammate Paul Pogba to try and outdo him.

Watch Ibrahimovic’s Matrix Challenge attempt below:

Meanwhile, Pogba is not the only one the striker has called out. He has also extended the invitation to current world number one in tennis, Novak Djokovic. Furthermore, Ibrahimovic has also challenged UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov and his own agent, Mino Raiola.

Back on pitchside, Ibrahimovic has helped LA Galaxy qualify for the playoffs again. They are currently positioned third in the Western Conference, behind rivals LAFC and Minnesota United. The former Manchester United star is also the third-highest scorer in the league, behind LAFC’s Carlos Vela and Atalanta United’s Josef Martinez.