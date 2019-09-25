Reports: Ex-Real Madrid player & manager in pole position to become Inter Miami’s first-ever head coach

Former Real Madrid player and coach Santiago Solari is in the pole position to take over the managerial position at David Beckham’s new Major League Soccer side Inter Miami.

Solari was managing Los Blancos only last season but eight defeats in 22 encounters saw him get the sack as Zinedine Zidane returned for a second spell with the club. The Argentine is currently without a job and if reports from The Athletic are to be believed, he is currently in talks with Inter Miami.

As first reported last week by @CarlitosSuarez, sources tell me that Inter Miami are indeed talking with ex-Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari about becoming the club’s first head coach. Solari and Beckham were Madrid teammates for two years. More: https://t.co/5xX9vMChAl — Sam Stejskal (@samstejskal) September 24, 2019

Previously, names like Carlo Ancelotti and Gennaro Gatusso have been linked with the Inter Miami joob as well but it now seems that Solari is the front-runner. The 42-year-old was Beckham’s teammate at Real Madrid for two years as well which might have facilitated the talks.

Miami are getting ready for their inaugural MLS season in 2020 and zeroing in on a head coach early on would help them mould the team according to the manager’s needs.