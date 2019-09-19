Tigres UANL 1-2 Cruz Azul: Yotun and Rodriguez inspire Leagues Cup glory

Cruz Azul were crowned champions of the inaugural Leagues Cup on Wednesday.

Cruz Azul defeated Mexican rivals Tigres UANL 2-1 in the Leagues Cup final to lift the trophy.

In the inaugural edition of the interleague competition between MLS and Liga MX clubs, Cruz Azul triumphed in Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Two goals in as many minutes from Yoshimar Yotun and Jonathan Rodriguez inspired six-time CONCACAF Champions League winners Cruz Azul in the all-Mexican final.

Guido Pizarro pulled a goal back in the 90th minute but Tigres were forced to settle for another runners-up finish in international cup competition, having lost Champions League finals in 2016, 2017 and 2019, while they were beaten in the 2015 Copa Libertadores decider.

After a goalless opening half, Cruz Azul – who trumped LA Galaxy in the semi-finals – broke the deadlock via Peru international Yotun.

Yotun converted a 73rd-minute penalty before Rodriguez doubled the lead two minutes later following his last-gasp winner for Uruguay during the international break.

Former Sevilla midfielder Pizarro’s late header gave Tigres – who beat America on penalties in the semis – some hope in Nevada but it was too little, too late for Ricardo Ferretti’s men.

Tigres finished the match with 10 men after goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman was sent off in the 97th minute for an apparent elbow off the ball.