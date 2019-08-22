WATCH: Wayne Rooney gets straight red for elbowing after VAR intervenes in MLS

Wayne Rooney suffered the wrath of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in a game for DC United in Major League Soccer (MLS), and was given a straight red card.

The MLS contest between DC United and New York City FC (NYC FC) in MLS was marred in controversy in the first half itself, as Wayne Rooney was the player that was summoned by the referee after VAR intervened.

A corner for NYC FC seemed like a routine moment in the game, but after the ball was cleared from the box, replays showed there was contact between Rooney and Cristian Casseres Jr of NYC FC.

VAR did their mandatory check, and said something in the referee’s ear, after which he checked the nearest television screen, only to find an elbow/forearm in the face of Casseres from Rooney.

Much to the amazement of the former Manchester United star, the ref showed a straight red card, and the forward was forced to leave the field of play shaking his head. Take a look.

Rooney is nearing the end of his time in MLS, after agreeing to move to Derby County in England, where he will take over as player manager and start the next chapter of his career.