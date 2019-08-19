WATCH: Wayne Rooney vents his anger on MLS fourth official in a foul-mouthed outburst

Former Manchester United superstar Wayne Rooney’s time in the United States of America is set to come to an end in about four months from now and going by his foul-mouthed outburst against the fourth official recently, he’ll only be happy.

Rooney’s MLS side DC United were up against Vancouver Whitecaps, a match which his side lost 1-0. The former England international was subbed off in the 74th minute of the game for Ola Kamara and while coming off, he vented his frustration on refereeing during the game on the fourth official.

‘Every f***ing game,’ Rooney repeatedly shouted at the match official before walking off to the bench. Here’s a video of the incident.

Moreover, Rooney wasn’t happy with the fact that MLS teams are only allowed to charter flights four times in a season and expressed his displeasure on Twitter.

Gutted about result last night. We deserved more. Looking forward to a 12 hour travel day which could be done in 6 but hey this is mls. We will get ready for red bulls Wednesday. #Charterflights #msl — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) August 18, 2019

The former United star is set to join Derby County as a player cum coach in January on a deal worth £100,000-a-week.