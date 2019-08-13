Ex Manchester United boss confirms interest in coaching David Beckham’s Inter Miami

Manchester United have not had much luck with managers since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson. The Red Devils have changed five managers during this time but to no avail. One of those managers has now claimed that he is interested in linking up with David Beckham and coach his new MLS side, Inter Miami.

Former Manchester United boss, David Moyes, confirmed his interest in taking over as the manager of David Beckham’s upcoming Major League Soccer enterprise, Inter Miami. He claimed that the MLS excited him and Inter looks like a really interesting project.

“It is something which looks a really interesting project,” said Moyes to talkSPORT.

“I watch the MLS quite a bit and it is getting better. I don’t know how many people have seen Atlanta. The soccer team are getting more support than the NFL team.

“We talk about Tottenham’s stadium and that is incredible but wait until you see Atlanta’s stadium, it is unbelievable. So MLS is growing and Miami is a great city. It is something which I would consider as an option.

“Miami has got a bit of magic about it. Atlanta’s training centre is as good as anything in the Premier League and I know Miami are trying to do the same over there. MLS is an exciting league.”

Moyes has been without a job since leaving West Ham at the end of the 2017/18 Premier League season. The Scotsman had a short stint at Real Sociedad as well, after leaving Manchester United.