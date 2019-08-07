Rooney to Derby: DC United captain’s MLS career in numbers so far

Having secured a return to England as Derby County player-coach, we look at Wayne Rooney’s MLS career so far in Opta numbers.

Wayne Rooney’s MLS career will be cut short in January after he agreed a deal to leave DC United for Derby County.

The former England captain has turned DC’s fortunes around since moving stateside just over a year ago, but he will take up a player-coach role with the Championship club in 2020.

United will hope he can continue to perform in the mean time as they chase a playoff place this season.

And Rooney’s displays to date in the United States capital suggest he may well prove inspirational, as these Opta numbers show.

“I remain fully focused on giving my all for the team for the rest of this season and repaying the support shown by the Black-and-Red faithful by hopefully delivering an MLS Cup to Audi Field.” – @WayneRooney #DCU pic.twitter.com/uB8ywLmQhO — D.C. United (@dcunited) August 6, 2019

43 – Rooney might now be 33 but he is a near ever-present for DC, playing 43 matches for the club so far, joint-second in MLS during that time.

23 – The former Manchester United man played in a deeper role at times before moving to MLS, but he has been a striker at DC and has scored 23 times in MLS. Only three players have scored more in that spell.

21.3 – Rooney, by scoring 23, has bettered his xG, although that statistic also has him fourth in MLS over that time.

19 – Of his strikes, Rooney has scored 19 times with his right foot. That is the most of any MLS star since he left Everton.

6 – The ex-England ace is renowned for his ability to shoot from distance and that is evident in another two statistics in which he has led the way in MLS. He has scored more goals from outside the box (six) than any other player, with more of those (four) coming from direct free-kicks than any rival.

14 – Rooney can be a creator, too, though, and he has laid on 14 assists in a DC shirt. He has created 101 chances in all.

37 – The combined figure of goals and assists puts Rooney tied for second for goal involvements since joining DC. Los Angeles FC’s runaway MVP candidate Carlos Vela (50) is the only player with more. He has been involved in 53.6 per cent of his team’s goals.

13 – DC have won 13 points thanks to Rooney’s goals this season, a figure that puts him second in MLS. Only Zlatan Ibrahimovic (20), his former Manchester United team-mate at LA Galaxy, has had a greater hand in his team’s success.

121 – Rooney has been effective without needing to have every match run through him. Of those MLS players to play at least 16 games since his arrival, Rooney (56.5) ranks 121st for touches per game.