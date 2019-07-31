WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic savagely trolls former Manchester United star

LA Galaxy superstar and former Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic is known for his savagery with words. And even Bayern Munich legend and FIFA World Cup-winning midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger wasn’t spared when he met Ibrahimovic.

In a video posted by LA Galaxy, when the duo met ahead of the MLS All-Star game, the striker trolled the 34-year-old Schweinsteiger by saying, “You look sharp for being 50 years old!” The German didn’t look too happy with the comment but chose to ignore it.

Incidentally, the former United midfielder is three years younger to Ibrahimovic, who is 37 years of age. You can watch the video right here!

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney met the duo as well ahead of the all-star match vs Atletico Madrid. The three former United players are currently plying their trade in the MLS and will feature in the all-star match.