WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic fractures MLS star’s cheek bone with stiff elbow

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is a beast. There is a reason why the Swedish striker has dominated world football for the years he has, and is doing the same in Major League Soccer (MLS) now.

Plying his trade at the Los Angeles (LA) Galaxy in USA, Ibra has lit up the tournament with great goals and truly astonishing moments. Add injuring an opponent to that list now too.

Zlatan elbowed Mohamed El Mounir in the face during LA Galaxy’s recent 3-2 win over LAFC in the MLS, during a match where the former Manchester United star scored a hat-trick.

The elbow was so stiff in fact, that it sent El Mounir to the hospital with a fractured cheek bone that will now require surgery in order to fix. Take a look.

This is just unbelievable!!! ElMounir is going to have a surgery tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/XQnT8xEC5K — Amro Tarek (@AmroAbdelAziz) July 22, 2019

It is reported that when Zlatan was taken to task about the elbow by LAFC coaching staff, he promptly replied – “Go home you little b***h, go home.”

Following the win, Ibrahimovic spoke about the performance and his own display.

“When you play against a rival like that, in a full stadium, I get pumped. I get adrenaline.

“This is considered to be the biggest game in the league and I show up in the biggest games.

“I am in play-off mode every day.”