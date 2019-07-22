WATCH: Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez with one of the worst penalty run-ups ever

Venezuelan forward Josef Martinez has been a revelation in Major League Soccer. The striker joined Atlanta United back in 2017 from Serie A side Torino and has not stopped scoring since. However, the Atlanta star did suffer from an embarrassing moment during his side’s match against DC United.

Atlanta United star Josef Martinez took one of the worst run-ups in football history while shooting a spot-kick against DC United. The Venezuelan striker adopted a style similar to Chelsea’s Jorginho which requires skipping just before the ball to send the goalkeeper the wrong way. However, Martinez took a larger than usual jump and landed badly on his feet while skying the penalty.

Here’s a video of that incident: