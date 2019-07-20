WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic calls opposition coach “little bi***” after scoring hattrick against LAFC in MLS

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a hattrick as LA Galaxy defeated LAFC 3-2 in a high-intensity Southern California derby in the Major League Soccer (MLS) on Saturday.

Carlos Vela had opened the scoring for LAFC in the fourth minute from the penalty spot, but Zlatan equalised four minutes later and put on a show as he completed his hattrick by the 70th-minute mark.

Former Arsenal striker Vela scored again deep into the second-half injury time, but it was too little, too late for the visiting LAFC side as they conceded defeat in the derby known as the El Trafico.

The 37-year-old had claimed before the match that he was better than “the whole league, not only Vela” and added that he was a Ferrari amidst a sea of Fiats in the MLS.

One of the LAFC coaches didn’t know where to go, so Zlatan tried to tell him pic.twitter.com/LfwC9IQXhD — Real Super Dave (@SuperStatsDave) July 20, 2019

“MLS is not the level of Europe, to be honest. Before, I played with players either on my level or close to it which makes the game connect easier. Here, I am like a Ferrari among Fiats. And it can happen that the Ferrari can become the Fiat, or the Fiat can become the Ferrari. I had the same issue with the national [Swedish] team, though not as much,” he had said.

And after the final whistle of the derby, tempers flared as Zlatan and one of the LAFC coaches got into a verbal spat in the middle of the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Zlatan was seen in a video (clip above) telling a member of Bob Bradley’s backroom staff: “Go home, you little bi***!”.

