Zlatan trolls MLS, says he has won more titles than all teams combined

Los Angeles Galaxy star and former Manchester United, Barcelona star Zlatan Ibrahimovic has dished out yet another of his famous “digs”, directing at the Major League Soccer (MLS) this time. In a recent interview, he claimed that he has won more titles in his career than all the MLS teams combined.

Ibrahimovic was speaking to reporters after a recent practice session ahead of the “Cali Clasico” match against San Jose Earthquakes, when he made the above comment.

The 37-year-old said that he came to the MLS to win more titles after winning a host of laurels across various parts of Europe, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, France and England being the major places where he played during his career so far.

“I came here because I have won a lot; I didn’t come to relax. That’s what I am, not for nothing I have won 33 trophies,” he said, before adding:

“I think [that’s] more than the whole MLS.”

He further said that one of the reasons why he would enjoy the upcoming “Cali Clasico” game is because of the atmosphere and also because he expects to showcase more of his talent and score more goals in the high-profile clash.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is undoubtedly one of the most decorated footballers of the world, having won four titles with Dutch club AFC Ajax, three Serie A titles and five Super Cups in Italy, eight trophies (two French Cups, three French Super Cups and three Ligue 1s) with PSG in France, a La Liga, two Super Cups, a Champions League and a Club World Cup with Spanish side Barcelona and one Community Shield, one League Cup and one Europa League with Manchester United in England.

He also became the fifth winner of the FIFA Ferenc Puskas award for the Best Goal of the Year in 2013, thanks to a scorcher for Sweden against England.

Quotes via AS.