WATCH: Wayne Rooney rolls back the years with ridiculous goal from inside his own half for DC United

Wayne Rooney has sparked somewhat of a footballing revolution at DC United and continued to prove why class is permanent with a ridiculous goal from inside his own half.

The Manchester United legend picked up on a clearance inside his own half and unleashed a first time shot into the net when he saw Orlando City goalkeeper Brian Rowe off his line.

It was a goal reminiscent of Rooney in his prime years – an impulsive player who produced some of the greatest modern day Manchester United moments on the pitch including that bicycle kick against Manchester City and the thumping volley against Newscastle to name a couple.

This time, he’s done it for DC United, a club which was in footballing wilderness before the former England captain sparked new life into the project and turned them into title contenders.

You can watch the goal – which was the winning goal in the match, by the way – below:

This wasn’t the first time Rooney had scored from in and around the half way line. He had done so earlier for Everton and once for Manchester United too.

Rooney wrapped up his Premier League and international careers as the top scorer in history for Manchester United and England.