WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores sensational bicycle kick for LA Galaxy in MLS

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is an icon of the sport. The former Manchester United star has lit up every league he has played in, and his recent bicycle kick goal for LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer (MLS) is proof of his class.

LA Galaxy may have lost the game 2-1 to the New England Revolution, but Zlatan’s stunning effort ensured the fans left feeling they had seen something special.

It is in keeping with Ibrahimovic’s talent of being able to score stunning goals, scoring worldies pretty much everywhere he has been in his long career.

Who can forget the breathtaking bicycle kick he scored for Sweden while on International duty against England? This particular acrobatic effort may not have been as sensational, but it is certainly up there with the best.

Is there anyone who can stop the Swedish maestro? Sit back and enjoy this piece of brilliance from one of the true legends of the game.