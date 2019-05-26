WATCH: Iraq star Ali Adnan opens account for Vancouver Whitecaps in MLS with potential Goal of the Season contender

Iraq full-back Ali Adnan recently made a switch to Major League Soccer (MLS) side Vancouver Whitecaps and scored his first goal for the club recently against FC Dallas.

And it was a stunning goal worthy of a place in the end of season highlights reel.

Adnan became the first-ever Iraqi-born player to sign for an MLS club when he moved to the Canadian club on loan until end of June 2019 from Udinese Calcio of Serie A.

The 25-year-old left-back had starred for Iraq in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 earlier this year as Iraq reached the Round of 16 of the continental competition.

On Sunday, Adnan opened the scoring in the 30th minute as he received a cross-field ball on the left wing, danced past two Dallas defenders and curled an effort into the top right corner.

Lucas Venturo then made it 2-0 for the home side at the BC Place. Dominique Badji scored for Dallas five minutes from full time, but that turned out to be a mere consolation for the visitors.

Whitecaps are currently eighth in the Western Conference of the MLS with 17 points from 15 matches and are one point behind Dallas, who are positioned seventh with one more point and having played one match extra. Only top seven teams qualify for the conference quarterfinals.