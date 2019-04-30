Former Manchester City star slams Zlatan, says Cristiano Ronaldo never disrespected him

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is known for arrogant demeanour. Often taken as a joke, his attitude towards himself and others have led to some trouble in the past. And the former Manchester United star was at it again when he taunted Nedum Onuoha during an MLS match. Onuoha recalls the incident and compares him to Cristiano Ronaldo.

“This time he hit me on top of head. I was again thinking: ‘What is going on here?'” Onuoha told BBC Sport.

“He kept saying: ‘You know what? I am going to hurt you. I am going to do you. You just watch, there is enough time, I am going to do you.'”

The Swedish international continued with the taunts throughout the match. Onuoha recalls what he told him after he had scored: “You don’t mess with me in the game. You don’t mess with me.”

Ibrahimovic went into the Real Salt Lake dressing room to apologize to Onuoha. However, the England youth international turned him down and asked him to leave.

“He started coming towards me and said, ‘have you calmed down, big man?’

“The amount of disrespect he showed me on the field – I want to let things go, but I can’t let them go, especially when it is so raw.

“The way he came in was almost arrogant in itself, trying to be all friendly. But this is the guy who fouled me on the field, tried to embarrass me when they scored, then he comes in to try and allegedly apologise.

“I do not think he is a good person, so I am not going to offer my hand and, in no uncertain terms, I told him to get out.”

The former Manchester City star admitted that he thinks Ibrahimovic’s apology was fake. He recalled similar experiences against Cristiano Ronaldo, although putting them down to ‘his desire to win’.

“No, I think it is fake. He still thinks he is better than me as a human being and I don’t have time for people like that.

“Even when I played against [Juventus forward] Cristiano Ronaldo when he was younger, he’d be a bit temperamental, but that was his pure desire to win, not necessarily to disrespect the opponent, which is what I think this guy is doing.

“It seemed like it was me upsetting him more, which is crazy from a guy who will go down as one of the greatest of all time in Europe.”

Onuoha, a Manchester City academy graduate, went on to make over a hundred appearances for the Citizens before finally moving to Queens Park Rangers. He joined MLS side Real Salt Lake in 2018 and is with them till date.