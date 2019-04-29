WATCH: Manchester United vs Manchester City at the MLS – Zlatan Ibrahimovic confronts Nedum Onuoha after scoring!

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s in your face behaviour has continued within the rarefied realms of the MLS. His latest antics ticked off former Manchester City player Nedum Onuoha during LA Galaxy’s clash with Real Salt Lake.

After scoring the winner against RSL, the former Manchester United player confronted Onuoha in a blatant display of one-upmanship. The spiky forward brushed against the defender’s shoulder while mouthing off in an aggressive manner. His actions did not please the former Manchester City defender one bit and he was quite vocal in expressing his displeasure.

Speaking to the media after the game, Onuoha admitted that the Swede apologised to him for his overtly hostile on-field behaviour towards the player:

“He came into apologize after the game, because from 60 minutes in, he’s saying he’s going to do me, he’s going to hurt me for that game. This is a guy who says he’s the face of the MLS, as he calls in himself, and he plays that way on the field. I don’t care — if someone comes in and says that to me, you don’t say that on the field. I don’t care. I’m not going to accept his apology. It’s unacceptable.”

The midfielder refused to accept Zlatan’s apology suggesting instead that it was unacceptable to behave in the manner in which he did. The outspoken forward has gotten into a fair few kerfuffles over the course of his illustrious career.

👀 👀 👀 Zlatan goes to have a conversation with Nedum Onuoha in the #RSL locker room after #LAGalaxy's 2-1 win in Carson tonight. #MLS pic.twitter.com/Nc8ggQuQ9D — Salt City FC (@saltcityfc) April 29, 2019

Zlatan moved to LA Galaxy from Manchester United, making an immediate impact on his debut against cross-town rivals LA Football Club.