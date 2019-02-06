Reports: Manchester United legend eyeing Premier League return

Manchester United may be a club know for creating some of the legends of the sport, but if you are the leading goal scorer in the club’s history, you are indeed something special.

And that accolade goes to none other than Wayne Rooney, who left United a couple of years ago to join boyhood club Everton, and subsequently moved on to DC United in the United States.

But, Rooney has now revealed that he believes he has the quality to play in the Premier League again, and would be itching for a return.

“If I’m being honest, I know quality-wise, I can still play in the Premier League,” Rooney revealed to CNN Sport.

“I know that. I’ve always been a confident person, and so I have high expectations of myself.

“And yeah, I’ve come here expecting to do well. And I think there was a surprise from people who have their opinions, which is fair enough, but I never doubted myself at all.”

At 33, Rooney still does have a few good years left in him, but his pace has seriously dwindled in recent times, even though his tenacity remains just the way it used to be.

The English striker also bagged 12 goals in his first Major League Soccer (MLS) season with DC United.