Real Salt Lake teenager Booth follows Richards and Davies from MLS to Bayern

Bayern Munich have swooped for another MLS talent, with Real Salt Lake teenager Taylor Booth joining the Bundesliga champions.

Taylor Booth has become the latest MLS teenage talent to join Bayern Munich, putting pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder moves from Real Salt Lake, following Chris Richards from Dallas and Alphonso Davies from Vancouver Whitecaps in signing for the Bundesliga champions.

Booth will be selected for Bayern’s Under-23 training camp in Dallas, Texas, before linking up with the club’s Under-19 squad.

“I’m very happy with this next step in my career,” said Booth. “Bayern are one of the largest clubs in the world.

“Being here in Munich at the Bayern campus and taking the next steps in my development makes me very proud.”

Booth is a United States Under-18 international and Bayern campus manager Jochen Sauer expects him to have a bright future.

“We see a lot of potential in Taylor,” he said. “He is a talented young player, and we look forward to working with him to develop his talent further.”

Bayern boss Niko Kovac confirmed earlier on Thursday the club’s pursuit of Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi has been paused.

“We will no longer be active in the transfer market,” Kovac told a press conference. “The teams do not want to let their players leave. We have a good and big squad.

“Franck [Ribery] and Arjen [Robben] have been training, so I have to leave one, two at home anyway. That’s why it does not make sense for us to get three or four more players.”