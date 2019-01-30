Rangers make Polster their fourth January signing

Steven Gerrard has reinforced his squad with a fourth January acquisition, bringing in Matt Polster after the American impressed on trial.

Rangers have signed midfielder Matt Polster from Chicago Fire on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Steven Gerrard’s side confirmed the move for the 25-year-old, which is subject to international clearance, on Wednesday.

Polster, who can also play at right back, sufficiently impressed Gerrard on trial at Ibrox to become Rangers’ fourth signing of the January transfer window, joining Steven Davis, Jermain Defoe and Andy Firth.

“This is something that I’ve always dreamed about doing,” Polster told RangersTV after the deal was announced.

“As a little boy, a lot of people would know that I wanted to play in Europe, before even going to MLS.

“To finally do it, for this kind of club has left me feeling speechless in a way.

“Obviously here, the standards and expectations are high and that’s what I want to be part of.”

Matt Polster: "The locker rooms are amazing, the stadium is amazing and the fans are amazing, so I'm excited to get out there."

Polster won his only cap to date for the United States in January 2018, and has played in Chicago since he was drafted seventh overall by the Fire in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, but only made three league appearances last season.

He will wear the number 25 jersey and joins a side sitting three points behind defending champions Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.