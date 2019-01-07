Breaking News: Wayne Rooney arrested in USA for public intoxication

In some breaking news coming out today, former Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has been reportedly arrested in the US for public intoxication and swearing.

The legendary striker was arrested back on 16 December, but reports of it have only emerged now, and it is being said that the offence took place in the city of Washington.

Rooney was arrested at the Dulles International airport in the Washington suburbs where he was charged with a ‘class 4’ misdemeanor and had to pay up to $250.

A mugshot of Rooney was shared by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, as is being reported by BBC, and his current club DC United are well aware of the situation, we understand.

The club in an official statement have said –

“We are aware of news reports indicating that Wayne Rooney was arrested in December.”

“We understand the media’s interest in this matter but we believe this is a private matter for Wayne that DC United will handle internally. We have no further comment on this situation.”

Rooney is the all-time leading goal scorer at Manchester United but has been known to indulge in such activities in the past as well.