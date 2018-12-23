Malaysian youngster Wan Kuzain wins Goal of the Year for Sporting Kansas City; still open to play for Malaysian team

Malaysian wonderkid Wan Kuzain of Sporting Kansas City was honoured by his Major League Soccer club after his strike was chosen as the USL Goal of the Year.

The 20-year-old’s attempt was shared via social media and it showed a great free kick from the Malaysian to beat the opponents’ wall and goalkeeper.

The young star is praised for his excellent pace and work rate, and is the first Malaysian to play for the MLS.

Born in the United States, he is still eligible to play for Malaysia and as he told The Star , he is not closing any doors.

He told reporters during his trip to Malaysia: “My heritage is here and most of my family members are here. Malaysia is my motherland. I want to show kids here that it is possible to play at the highest level and what better way to do it by playing for Malaysia.

“But right now, it is still 50-50. It will be an honour to play for Malaysia, but I can play in the United States too. Both countries mean a lot to me. When the time comes, it will be a decision that will not be taken lightly.”

Photo courtesy of Wan Kuzain