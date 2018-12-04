PSG-Montpellier called off over protests

Paris Saint-Germain will not play this weekend after their meeting with Montpellier was called off at the request of police.

Saturday’s Ligue 1 clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Montpellier at the Parc des Princes has been postponed amid ongoing protests in the French capital.

The suspension comes following a request from police.

The unrest began as a response to rising fuel tax and has prompted ugly scenes on the streets, with police using tear gas, stun grenades and water cannon on the Champs-Elysees.

Three people have been killed since the demonstrations started last month, though the country is yet to declare a state of emergency.

PSG saw their run of 14 consecutive victories brought to an end in a 2-2 draw at Bordeaux on Saturday, but they remain 14 points clear of Montpellier at the summit.

Thomas Tuchel’s men visit Strasbourg on Wednesday, while Montpellier host Lille on Tuesday.