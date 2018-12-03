Neymar suffered a fresh injury blow and Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Thiago Silva is hopeful the setback is not major.
Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva is unsure if Neymar’s injury is serious after the star forward was substituted during a draw at Bordeaux on Sunday.
Neymar opened the scoring in the 2-2 draw in Ligue 1, but he came off early in the second half after apparently re-injuring his groin.
Thomas Tuchel has already ruled the Brazilian out of Wednesday’s trip to Strasbourg and Silva is hopeful the 26-year-old is only sidelined briefly.
“Neymar? We don’t know if it’s serious. But you know the guy, he doesn’t like to leave a game so if he does, there has to be something. I don’t know what he has,” Silva told reporters.
“He has to undergo a test and then we’ll tell you because you’re curious. I think even the doctor isn’t sure yet, but you’ll know [Monday].”
Tuchel’s side are 14 points clear atop the table through 15 games this season.