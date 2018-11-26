Didier Drogba selects 2018 Ballon d’Or favourite

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has revealed his favourite to win this year’s Ballon d’Or award. While Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have maintained a stranglehold on the award for the last 10 years, Drogba feels there will be a new winner this time around, backing Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe to take home the trophy.

Mbappe has had a phenomenal year for both club and country, playing an integral role in France’s World Cup triumph whilst also leading PSG to a historic domestic treble.

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric remains the favourite to win the trophy after his exploits, but Mbappe remains firmly in contention alongside compatriot Raphael Varane.

Speaking to Goal at an event in New Delhi, India, Drogba threw his weight behind Mbappe, saying, “It would be really nice to see Kylian Mbappe win it. It would be refreshing,”

However, he went on to concede that the Frenchman could face stiff competition from Ronaldo, who continues to perform at an exemplary level. “But Ronaldo is still there, he’s still a machine. He won all these Champions League trophies, changed leagues to go to Juventus, and he’s scoring goals there. The man is just unbelievable.”

Indeed, Ronaldo has continued his record-breaking exploits even in the Serie A, recently becoming the fastest Juventus player to 10 goals in all competitions, but a World Cup failure with Portugal could ultimately see the award be scooped up by someone else.

Mbappe, meanwhile, was recently snubbed for the Golden Boy award, but will take heart from the that he is one of the favourites for the Ballon d’Or, as revealed by a French journalist a couple of weeks ago.