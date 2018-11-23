Why Kylian Mbappe was not included in Golden Boy short list

Many were surprised with Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe being snubbed for the Golden Boy awards this year and reports recently revealed the reason behind this.

Social media lit up following the Frenchman’s exclusion from the list of young stars as the names Trent Alexander-Arnold, Justin Kluivert, Matthijs de Ligt, Patrick Cutrone and Vinicius Junior appeared as the finalists who will be competing for the award.

Mbappe won it in 2017 and is still eligible this year, and his exclusion came to a big surprise after the majority considered him a lock for the title with excellent performances in the FIFA World Cup and in Ligue 1.

The report revealed that the reason behind Mbappe’s exclusion was that they wanted to highlight someone new every year.

“The philosophy is to launch one new face each year,” admitted Massimo Franchi, who oversees the award, told ESPN FC.

“This started with Messi in 2005 — we couldn’t just vote [Lionel] Messi each year, even if he was still young enough for the Golden Boy.

“It is always an important prize, but he [Mbappe] is out of the running to win this. One month after he won the Golden Boy last year, he came seventh for the Ballon d’Or and he’d only won a Ligue 1 with Monaco.”

Franchi would go on to say that Mbappe is up for bigger awards, with the Ballon d’Or also within his grasp.

“Now he’s won the World Cup, starred for Paris Saint-Germain and is worthy of winning the Ballon d’Or, so there is no need for him to go back and win the Golden Boy again. That’s why Messi and Rooney didn’t get it a second time either.”

Since there is no official rule stopping Mbappe from being able to win it again, it has to be noted that this is the same consideration used that resulted in Messi and other stars not winning it again despite being eligible.

Franchi ended by saying: “It’s then up to the jury and there is no rule which says he can’t [win again], but it’s like a university graduate who is then asked to go back to college for another exam. He’s moved to the next level.”