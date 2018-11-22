Twitter goes into meltdown as Kylian Mbappe not included in Golden Boy shortlist

The Golden Boy nominees were recently announced and in what was a truly shocking development, World Cup winner and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe was excluded from the shortlist.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (England and Liverpool), Vinicius Junior (Brazil and Real Madrid), Patrick Cutrone (Italy and AC Milan), Justin Kluivert (the Netherlands and AS Roma) and Matthijs de Ligt (the Netherlands and AFC Ajax) are the five players nominated, but what was quite incomprehensible was the fact that Mbappe, who is also one of the leading candidates for the Ballon d’Or award, was left out from the list.

Twitter, as expected, had a field day with fans questioning the integrity of the award and also how France Football has become a laughing stock:

Mbappé not among the Golden Boy finalists, while Vinicius, who has done absolutely nothing for Real Madrid is in the running. What a farce these awards have become. https://t.co/YfcuQErJkq — Nicholas Mamo (@MemoNick) November 20, 2018

Kylian Mbappe wasn't included as a nominee for the Golden boy awards. It's certain he's in the top 3 for the Ballon d'or. — Portuguese~Maniche (@Maniche4) November 20, 2018

Just saw Mbappe didn't make final list of Golden boys. Trent wins or we riot — Irvin (@LfcOkk) November 21, 2018

💩 No Kylian Mbappe in the 5 finalists for the Golden Boy 2018 award? Put it in the bin – it's worthless. — Robin Bairner (@RBairner) November 21, 2018

There z only one golden boy…. Freak of nature Kylian Mbappé…. everyone else doesn't even matter. #GoldenBoy https://t.co/vCO72FNIlv — badboymenzi (@menzitshuma) November 22, 2018

These best player awards are losing credibility hand over fist. How can you take them seriously when @KMbappe isn't in the final list for golden boy. World cup winner, league winner, cup winner and scoring for fun. Yet Trent Alexander Arnold is and he has won absolutely fuck all — Darren Stewart (@fatz_58) November 22, 2018

@UrbanRadio945 Kylian Mbappe not among the five nominees for the golden boy award is sacrificing merit for mediocrity #Urbansports — Okpara Justice C (@OkparaJusticeC1) November 22, 2018

Golden Boy award loses all credibility with Mbappe not on the list — Joshua Teya (@JoshuaTeya) November 22, 2018

Don't get it If you can't win the golden boy twice why was mbappe nominated to win it again? — TT 🇬🇭 (@kvng_ayisa) November 22, 2018

European Golden Boy is an absolute joke if Mbappe isn't winning it and Vinicius Junior with his 8 first team appearance's and 1 goal (boy's a striker) is in the final 5. — Clark3yyy (@Clark3y) November 21, 2018

How did Mbappe not make the shortlist for the Golden Boy award? That trophy should already have his name on it — Loyle Carner’s friend (@RobbieAsbury1) November 21, 2018

So, The #GoldenBoy list…. Kylian Mbappé *Doesn't* make the list but Alexander-Arnold does…. Alexander-Arnold FFS! At this point just scrap this award, it's totally pointless…. pic.twitter.com/4p9misI74x — Kris Carpenter ⭐⭐ (@AFCfreddie8) November 21, 2018

So Mbappe has been left off the five man shortlist for The European Golden Boy award.. Shortlist is: Alexander Arnold, De Ligt, Kluivert, Cutrone, Vinicius Junior WHAT A JOKE OF AN AWARD 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Eds Arsenal Views ⚽ (@Arsenal_Views) November 21, 2018

Mbappe omitted from the golden boy awards😂 what the fuck who makes these decisions — Ryan Kane (@RyanKane7) November 21, 2018