Ligue 1 |

Twitter goes into meltdown as Kylian Mbappe not included in Golden Boy shortlist

The Golden Boy nominees were recently announced and in what was a truly shocking development, World Cup winner and Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe was excluded from the shortlist.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (England and Liverpool), Vinicius Junior (Brazil and Real Madrid), Patrick Cutrone (Italy and AC Milan), Justin Kluivert (the Netherlands and AS Roma) and Matthijs de Ligt (the Netherlands and AFC Ajax) are the five players nominated, but what was quite incomprehensible was the fact that Mbappe, who is also one of the leading candidates for the Ballon d’Or award, was left out from the list.

Twitter, as expected, had a field day with fans questioning the integrity of the award and also how France Football has become a laughing stock:

Comments