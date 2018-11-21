Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani recently revealed his favorites to win the coveted Ballon d’Or and rather shockingly left Neymar out of the discussion.

While speaking to Christophe Dugarry, a former France international, on Radio Montecarlo, Cavani explained that a Frenchman should be in contention for the award, naming teammate Kylian Mbappe among the favourites.

“Varane may well be up there,” Cavani said. “[Antoine] Griezmann, Mbappé. For me, a Frenchman should win it. There are other players, but it should be a Frenchman; they’ve won big things. It should be one of those three.”

He also singled out Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane as the man who he feels should ultimately come away with the trophy, while conceding that Luka Modric, who is being considered as the favourite at the moment, did have a stellar season.

“[Luka] Modric? He had a great season, but Varane won the Champions League and the World Cup. Modric was a finalist [at Russia 2018] and had a great season, but Varane deserves it more.”

One name that seems conspicuous by its absence is not Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, but teammate Neymar, who is also on the 30-man shortlist for France Football’s prestigious award. The Brazilian, despite rumours of a rift with Cavani, earlier in the year formed an admirable pairing with the Uruguayan striker, netting 19 goals in 20 matches last season before picking up a nasty injury that almost ruled him out of the World Cup.

Neymar’s contributions helped PSG to a historic treble last campaign and they look well on course to repeating that feat this time around as well.

Coming to the Ballon d’Or itself, the winner is set to be announced on December 3rd, with the Messi-Ronaldo duopoly all set to come to an end.