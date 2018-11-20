Steven Gerrard reveals who he supports apart from Liverpool

Steven Gerrard may be known for his loyalty and love for all things Liverpool, but the former midfielder revealed a surprising fact to France Football, where he claimed Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are his favourite team in France.

In the interview, Gerrard candidly spoke about his love for French first division Ligue 1, and the fact that he follows PSG very closely.

Speaking about the French league, Gerrard said – “I feel a lot of respect for this championship, they are the world champions, there’s physical power, but the game is also fast and technical. I watch a lot of French games.”

The Liverpool legend further elaborated on his love for Parisian side PSG and why he has a soft corner for the team.

“I love PSG,” he said, “Paris is my team in France and the owner (Crown Prince of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani) is also my friend.”

Gerrard’s love for PSG and his obvious loyalty to Liverpool will be challenged soon when the two giants of Europe lock horns in the UEFA Champions League, so it’s almost a certainty that the current Glasgow Rangers coach will be watching with bated breath as the drama unfolds.