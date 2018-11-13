Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe has revealed to RTS that the amount of money involved in the game of football is ‘truly indecent’.

The French player earns a whopping £290,000-a-week at his current club PSG, and has already proven himself to be among the best players in the world. The teenager is also known to be very generous off the field, and most notably donated the money earned from playing for his country at the World Cup to a charity working with disabled and hospitalised children.

Despite his impressive charity work, Mbappe still believes that the amount of money he earns now would have been unfathomable for him growing up, and that the money in the game is ‘indecent’.

As reported by Dailymail, Mbappe said, ‘It’s truly indecent for me, who comes from a fairly modest family.’

‘It’s true that it’s indecent but the market is like that. The world of football works like that’, he continued.

‘I’m not going to revolutionize football. I’m in a system. You have to know how to respect it and to stay in place.’

There is no question that the amount of money earned by footballers at the professional level is truly extraordinary. Kids growing up are often told not to look at the monetary aspect of the game and focus on their love of it, and that appears to be true in the case of young Mbappe too.

The 19-year-old is in the running for being the best player in the world at his tender age, having already won the World Cup with his country and having been instrumental in PSG’s 13-game winning streak in Ligue 1.