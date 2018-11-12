Alves determined to play in the Premier League

Dani Alves claims to have turned down Chelsea and Manchester City previously, but he is still keen to play in the Premier League.

Paris-Saint Germain right-back Dani Alves is determined to play in the Premier League before the end of his career.

The 35-year-old is nearing a return to fitness after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament tear in May and expressed his admiration for English football.

Despite suffering that injury setback so late in his career, Alves – who previously turned down opportunities to play for Chelsea and Manchester City – still harbours an ambition to play in England.

“The idea that I might finish my career without going to the Premier League, it is not possible,” he told The Telegraph.

“For sure, this is the most amazing football in the world. First, because of the respect for the players from the fans, and then because of the passion on the pitch.

“If I can play, that would be perfect, but I will make it there one way or the other.”

Alves is a three-time Champions League winner but faces a serious challenge to add to that haul with PSG third in Group C behind Napoli and Liverpool.

Thomas Tuchel’s team entertain the Reds in Paris on November 28 and Alves urged PSG, who are 13 points clear in Ligue 1 with a 100 per cent record after 13 matches, to up their game in the Champions League if they are to taste continental success.

“At other clubs I have been, at Juventus, at Barca, we had two ‘ships’, one for the domestic league, and another for the Champions League,” said Alves.

“Not many teams have better players than PSG, but they need to understand the competition they are playing in.

“They are very comfortable in the French league, but they need to raise themselves for games against the biggest clubs.

“I don’t think PSG really understood what they were confronting when they faced Liverpool [a 3-2 loss on September 18]. It was like they didn’t realise who they were playing.

“They’re on their way to understanding it. If not, they will learn the cost.”