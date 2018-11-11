Neymar blasts PSG critics following “ethical bonus” on Football Leaks

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar blasted journalists following the latest Football Leaks that revealed the PSG players got “ethical bonuses.”

The Brazilian labelled the press as “a bunch of misinformed idiots.”

A report was previously made public that claimed PSG players were given extra money for simply waving and applauding towards their supporters.

The report further said Neymar got as much as €375,000 for the simple gesture towards the crowd.

“I do not know what is worse …” the Brazil claimed. “The source or those who respond. A bunch of misinformed idiots.

“I am tired of the ill-intentioned press. Thank you, God, for every litre of patience that you give me.”

The PSG skipper Thiago Silva also echoed his teammates’ sentiments, debunking the reports’ claim.

Silva was said to receive €33,000 for applauding the crowds, but he quickly shot down the accusations by saying: “It is becoming routine,” he said. He went on to say that the news were fake and a shame to be making the rounds.

Manager Thomas Tuchel also shared his opinions on the matter, dismissing it and saying they are focusing on football.

The German said: “I did not see the report. I hear many things. For me, it is not a topic with either the team or my staff.

“Honestly, I am here to coach and manage the squad and my staff. We have our match against Monaco to prepare for and this has not affected us.”